Heather Knight
1975 - 2020
Heather Knight 1975 - 2020
Kenney, IL—KENNEY- Heather Knight, 45, of Kenney, IL passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Saint Frances Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
Heather was born on March 27, 1975; daughter of David and Vicki (Pulliam) Shouse. She married Jeremy Knight on June 21, 2008 in Lincoln, IL. He survives her.
Also surviving Heather are her parents, one step daughter: Cheyenne Knight of Lincoln, IL and one sister: Nikole (Dave Grant) Swarts of Lincoln, IL.
Heather was a member of Crossway Church in Lincoln, IL. She was a foster mother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and also her church family.
Cremation rites will be accorded by Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. Due to Covid -19 restrictions, visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 outside of Crossway Church, 2316 N Kickapoo St Lincoln, IL 62656. A celebration of life will take place at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 inside the church, with limited seating available due to Covid-19 restrictions with Nick Hardy officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Heather's name to Fostering Grace or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jun. 3 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Crossway Church
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Crossway Church
