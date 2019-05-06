|
Heather L. Boyd 1974 - 2019
Atlanta, IL—Heather L. Boyd, 44, of Atlanta, passed away at 10:20 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
Funeral Services for Heather will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Atlanta United Methodist Church. Rev. Carl Johnston will officiate. Burial will follow at the Atlanta Cemetery.
Visitation for Heather will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta.
Heather Lynn Boyd was born July 27, 1974, in Lincoln, the daughter of Steven Lynn and Mary Ann Ray Boyd.
Heather is survived by her mother, Mary Ann; and one brother, Chris Boyd.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Heather was a 1992 graduate of Olympia High School. She worked for State Farm Insurance Companies for many years, most recently as a Claims Specialist. She was of the Methodist faith. Heather enjoyed traveling and shopping, had a love of animals, and was a loyal friend to many. She was very important to her family.
Memorials may be made to Humane Society of Logan County or the Atlanta Rescue Squad.
Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from May 6 to May 8, 2019