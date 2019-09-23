The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
|
Services
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church
Lincoln, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Lincoln, IL
View Map
Helen Conrady


1997 - 2019
Helen Conrady Obituary
Helen Conrady 1955 - 2019
Elkhart, IL—Helen Conrady, 63, of Elkhart passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Helen was born on September 26, 1955 in Jacksonville, NC, the daughter of Jack and Connie (Kudlinski) Crosier. She married Howard Conrady on November 29, 1997. in Lincoln, IL. He survives.
Helen is also survived by her father; her son, Stanley (Jamie) Crosier of Moulton, AL; her stepdaughters, Traci (Eric) Graue of Lincoln, and Ashley (Dirk) Aper of Hartsburg; her sisters, Kathy Workman and Patti (Tom) Lyon both of AL; her 12 grandchildren and her faithful companion, Rambo.
Helen was preceded in death by her mother, and her stepdaughter, Michelle Conrady-Brown.
A memorial service for Helen will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Lincoln, IL. Visitation will take place from 4:00-7:00pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 also at the church. Memorial donations may be made in Helen's name to Faith Lutheran Church in Lincoln. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019
