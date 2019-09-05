|
Henry Carl Lanterman 1934 - 2019
Indio, CA—Henry Carl Lanterman, 85, passed away at his home in Indio, California on August 14, 2019, his wife Mary Ann and family by his side. Henry was born on March 16, 1934 in Lincoln, Illinois, son of Ralph B. and Mabel (Ford) Lanterman. Henry leaves behind his wife Mary Ann (Freeman) of 62 years, their 6 children, Lynn (Ray) Pritzlaff, Elaine Lanterman, Joe Lanterman, Scott (Diah) Lanterman, Susan Lanterman, Diane (Gordon) Speilberg; his brother Ford (Connie) Lanterman and their children Dan and Brad Lanterman, Eight grandchildren, Mathew, Catherine, Jason, Danielle, Tess, Lauren, Vivianne, Eliana; Two great grandchildren, Noah and Mia.
Henry grew up in Elkhart, Illinois with his parents and brother Ford, where his father owned a general store. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 - 1955 in Spokane, Washington. He returned to Illinois and graduated college in 1958 with a Bachelor's in Business Administration from the University of Illinois. Henry and Mary Ann were married in November 1957 and raised their six children in Cantrall, Illinois. He worked for the Illinois Secretary of State Securities Department retiring in 1990. Henry and Mary Ann moved to Southern California where he became a Financial Advisor. He and Mary Ann enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends, children and grandchildren.
A Mass honouring Henry will be held at St. Francis Church in La Quinta, California on September 19, 2019, 10:00 am.
Graveside service will be held at Elkhart Cemetery, Elkhart, Illinois on October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Reception following.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019