The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilma Theobald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilma Theobald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hilma Theobald Obituary
Hilma Theobald 1912 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—LINCOLN- Hilma A. Theobald, 107, passed away at St. Clara in Lincoln, IL on April 22, 2020.
Hilma was born on August 6, 1912 in Lincoln, IL; daughter of Wilhelm and Sophia (Lohreng) Stoltzenburg. She married Ernest Gene Theobald on May 20, 1949 in Lincoln, IL. Ernest preceded her in death in 1992. She is also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: John and Armin Stoltzenburg, and two sisters: Marie and Cleada Stoltzenburg.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Hilma and her husband had a dairy farm west of Broadwell that they farmed for years. She also worked at The Lincoln Garment Factory.
A private family graveside will be held at New Union Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Clara's Manor in Lincoln, IL. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Clara's Manor for making her last years so enjoyable.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
Download Now