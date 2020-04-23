|
|
Hilma Theobald 1912 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—LINCOLN- Hilma A. Theobald, 107, passed away at St. Clara in Lincoln, IL on April 22, 2020.
Hilma was born on August 6, 1912 in Lincoln, IL; daughter of Wilhelm and Sophia (Lohreng) Stoltzenburg. She married Ernest Gene Theobald on May 20, 1949 in Lincoln, IL. Ernest preceded her in death in 1992. She is also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: John and Armin Stoltzenburg, and two sisters: Marie and Cleada Stoltzenburg.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Hilma and her husband had a dairy farm west of Broadwell that they farmed for years. She also worked at The Lincoln Garment Factory.
A private family graveside will be held at New Union Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Clara's Manor in Lincoln, IL. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Clara's Manor for making her last years so enjoyable.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020