Howard Bailey 1938 - 2020

Bloomington, IL—Bloomington- Howard Bailey, 82, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, IL.

Howard was born on February 11, 1938 in Potosi, MO; son of Gus and Lillian (Williams) Bailey. He married Maria C. de las Heras on April 4, 1964 in Madrid, Spain. She survives him.

Also surviving Howard are his children: Angela (Uzay) Togay of Bloomington, IL and Robert (Jennifer) Bailey of Lincoln, IL; grandchildren: Evan Bailey, Aleck Bailey, Uzay Togay, Aitor Togay, and Erik Togay; his siblings: Austin Bailey, Annabelle Akers and Carl Bailey. He was preceded in death by his parents, and several siblings.

Howard proudly served in the United States Air Force for all his life. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and he was an avid Cardinals fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren and enjoyed visiting his second home, Spain.

Private family services will be held. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store