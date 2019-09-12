The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
Lincoln, IL
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
Lincoln, IL
Ilah Mae Horton


1922 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Ilah Mae Horton, 96, of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Hickory Point Christian Village, Forsyth, IL.
Ilah was born in 1922 in MO; the daughter of Dean and Sylvia (Garriott)Busby. She married Lewis C. Horton on September 5, 1943 in Evanston, WY. He preceded her in death on October 29, 2012.
Ilah is survived by her son, William (Lana) Horton of Forsyth, IL; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Rosalie and Marles; and her daughter, Marcia Vandever.
Ilah was a member of The First United Methodist Church in Lincoln, P.E.O. Chapter JW, The Martha-Naomi Circle of the Church, and The Retired Teachers Association.
Services for Ilah will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service (10:00-11:00 am) also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at New Union Cemetery in Lincoln, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Ilah's name to The First United Methodist Church in Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 12 to Sept. 14, 2019
