Jacquelin Groth 2019
Armington, IL—Jacquelin Jones Groth, 89, of rural Armington, passed away at 5:45 am Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at her home.
She was born April 4, 1930 in Armington, a daughter of Frank Walton and Mildred (Helmts) Jones. She married Wayne Louis Groth on February 8, 1951 in Armington. He died on April 20, 1999.
Surviving are five children, Steve (Chris) Groth of Morton, Warren (Maureen) Groth of Groveland, Laura Groth (Raul Valdescruz) of Loxahatchee, FL, Bryan Groth (April Privett) of Morton, Lisa Groth (Brent Durheim) of Hopedale; Thirteen grandchildren, Lesli Gresholdt of Oswego, Cassidy (Mark) Griffith of St. Louis, Erin (Brian) Schniers of South Carolina, Adam (Miranda) Groth of Kansas City, Brandon (Carisa) Groth of Sherrard, Lyndsey Groth of Champaign, Abbi (Patrick) McGinty of St. Louis, Isabella Valdescruz of Chicago, Owen Valdescruz of Loxahatchee, FL, Nissa and Walton Groth of Morton, Leo and Graham Durheim of Hopedale; one step grandson, Kyle Rodgers of Groveland and twelve great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Patricia (Willis) Hagel and Janet (Laurence) Howard; one great granddaughter, Sadie Elizabeth Schniers.
She graduated from Hittle Township High School in 1948 then later graduated from Methodist School of Nursing in Peoria in 1951. She retired from Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in 1998 where she worked as an RN for 18 years. Jacquelin, Wayne and family have farmed in rural Armington for 65 years.
She was a member of the Armington Christian Church since 1942 where she taught Sunday school for over 20 years.
Her funeral will be at 10:30 am Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Armington Christian Church. A visitation will be from 9:00-10:15 before the service. Burial will be at Oak View Cemetery in Armington.
Memorials may be made to or Armington Christian Church.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com
Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 19 to June 21, 2019