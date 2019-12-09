|
Jacqueline "Jackie" Jeanne Brannan Petty 1938 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Jacqueline "Jackie" Jeanne Brannan Petty, 81, of Lincoln, Illinois, passed away at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Born on July 21, 1938 in Lincoln, she was the daughter of Clifford and Mary Agnes Brannan. She spent her entire life in Lincoln and had a positive impact on many lives during her time in Logan County.
She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1956 and began studying at Lincoln College to become an elementary school teacher. After earning her Associate's Degree, she started teaching at Beason Grade School in 1960. In 1964, she achieved her Bachelor of Science Degree in elementary education from Illinois State University. Then, she began a long tenure with the Lincoln elementary and junior high schools. She became the first Lincoln guidance director and counselor in 1969, after she earned her Master's Degree in guidance and counseling from ISU. Jackie loved the time she spent working with children and thought that they were God's greatest gift. Following her retirement from the public schools, she earned her certification as a Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor and worked for several years as a counselor at Logan County Mental Health.
In the summer of 1981, she met Lowell "Bud" Petty at the Lincoln Elk's Club pool. That encounter changed both of their lives. They were married on January 1, 1982 and spent 32 years together before his passing on June 26, 2014.
Jackie was a member of numerous organizations, including Lincoln Christian Church, ZONTA, Delta Kappa Gamma and Illinois School Counselors, for many years. Over the course of her career, she received many awards and recognitions for her work in the community and for her skill as an educator and counselor.
Jackie had a big heart and loved her family, friends and pets dearly. She enjoyed collecting Blue Willow and Hummels, music, singing, reading, watching Downton Abbey, doing crossword puzzles and celebrating her Irish heritage. She will always be remembered for her laughter, love and generosity. Many of us still here will miss her, but she is happily at home in heaven now and for all Christmases to come.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three sisters – Sandra Ely, Gerry Gaedtka and Katherine Brannan. She is survived by her stepson David (Tina) Petty of Lincoln, brother-in-law Wilbur Gaedtka of Springfield, two nieces Margaret and Suzanne Gaedtka of Springfield, a cousin Nancy Carter of Lincoln and her very dear friends.
Services for Jackie will be 11:00 a.m. Friday December 13, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL with Michael Mallick and Tom Ewald officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to service (9:00-11:00 a.m.). Burial at New Union Cemetery will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Jackie may be given to Jefferson Street Christian Church Food Pantry or Logan County Humane Society.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019