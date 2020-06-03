Jacquelyn Joy "Jackie" Deffenbaugh 1948 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Jacquelyn Joy Deffenbaugh "Jackie" 71, of Lincoln, passed away at her daughter's home surrounded by family on June 1, 2020.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family memorial gathering will be held at a later date at her daughter's home.

Jackie was born July 18, 1948 in Lincoln, IL., the daughter of Paul Edwin Abraham and Edna Dorothy (Flick) Bonghan. She married Daniel J. Deffenbaugh on September 30, 1970 in Lincoln, IL. He preceded her in death on June 13, 2012.

Jackie is survived by her two daughters Danita (Marty) Steffens and Jaimie Deffenbaugh of Lincoln, IL., her grandchildren: Brandon Chrisman, Briana (fiancé Kyle Birdwell) Chrisman, Caleb, Connor, and Caelyn Steffens, Terrance, Ashtin Hyde and Zachary Rich; great grand daughters Aliana Chrisman, Danielle Chrisman, and Rayna Birdwell; her sisters Marilyn (Dean) Leesman and Barbara Flynn; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Jackie retired from the State of Illinois and for the past seven years was a substitute teacher for District 27 schools in Lincoln, IL. She was a member of Lincoln Christian Church.

Memorials may be made to Lincoln Christian Church, Logan County Food Pantry, or to Memorial Home Hospice of Springfield, IL.



