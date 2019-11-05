|
James F. Bode 1933 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—James "Jim" F. Bode, 85, of Lincoln, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Atlanta with Rev. Thomas Taylor officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the church.
Burial will be at a later date at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Lincoln.
James Francis Bode was born on December 8, 1933, at St. Clara's Hospital in Lincoln, the son of Charles and Ellen Welch Bode. He was united in marriage to Anna B. Schmitz on October 18, 1958. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter: Margaret Ann Rubenacker; two grandsons: Cory (Stacey Miller) Rubenacker and Eric (Haley Maus) Rubenacker; five great-grandchildren: Jaelynn, Jaxon, Kyleigh, Brennan, and Tinley; two sisters: Teresa (Alvin) Klockenga and Betty (Ron) Patterson; one sister-in-law, Abby Bode; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one son, James Patrick Bode; one brother, Charles Bode; and two sisters: Carolyn (Steven) Gavrus and Margaret (Howard) Payne.
Jim graduated from the Lincoln Community High School in 1951. He then served in the United States Army. He was employed at Myers Industries for many years and later retired from Eaton Corporation after ten years of service.
Jim was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Council #1250 where he was a 3rd and 4th degree Knight.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019