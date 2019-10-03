|
James L. Davis Sr. 1932 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—James L. Davis Sr., 86, of Lincoln, passed awayonThursday, October 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Jim was born on November 6, 1932 in Lincoln, IL; son of Albert and Evelyn "Sally" Davis. He married Shirley Jones on November 26, 1955 in Lincoln, IL. she survives him.
Also surviving is his son: James (Denise) L. Davis Jr.; his daughter: Victoria Bramwell-Davis; grandchildren: Joe (Ashley) Davis, Emily (Josh) Davenport, Alex (Jason) Williams, Christopher (Kayla) Davis, John Davis, Seth Bramwell, Luke Bramwell, Traci Onken, and Amy Bramwell; great grandchildren: Avery Davenport, Briggs Davenport, Troy Davis, and Harry Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother: Albert "Mick", and his sister: JoAnn Gable.
Jim proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corpfrom 1951-1953 during the Korean War and during theVietnam War era. He was active in the Marine Corps Reserve and retired from the reserves as a Chief Warrant Officer in 1971.He worked for the Lincoln City Police Department from 1954-1989; from 1986-1989 he was the Chief of Police and retired as Chief of Police in 1989.
Jim was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the American Legion Post # 263.
Jim was a gentleman that loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed spending time on the Illinois River with his wife Shirley, which they both considered their second home. Jim was an avid St. Louis Cardinal fan and enjoyed watching them play. He will be forever missed by his family.
Services for Jim will be 3:00 p.m. Monday October 7, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Jeffrey Laible officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. also at the church. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery will follow the service where full military rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post # 263. Memorials may be made in Jim's name to Holy Family Church or Holy Family Food Pantry.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019