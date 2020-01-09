|
James "Jim" L. Snyder 1955 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—James "Jim"L. Snyder, 64, of Lincoln, IL, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at HSHS St.John's Hospital, Springfield IL.
Jim was born on October 16, 1955, in Lincoln, IL; the son of Elmer and Patricia (Craig) Snyder. He married Linda Reinhart on March 15, 2000, in Decatur, IL. She survives in Lincoln.
Jim is also survived by his brothers, Dan Snyder and Scott Snyder; his sister, Vicki (Tim) Hilliard; nephews, Travis Snyder, Nathan Snyder and Jake Snyder; niece, Danielle Shima and his Goddaughter, Katelyn Snyder.
Jim was a self-employed carpenter and had many-many friends and never knew a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia.
A memorial gathering will take place from 2:00-4:00pm on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln.In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jim's name to the family.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020