James R. Hostetter 1942 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Lincoln -- James R. Hostetter, 77, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Funeral Services for Mr. Hostetter will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Jefferson Street Christian Church with Mr. Michael Mallick officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Jefferson Street Christian Church. Additional visitation will be held on Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Burial will be in Zion Cemetery.

James Richard Hostetter was born December 19, 1942, in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Harry Richard and Katherine Louise Fletcher Hostetter. He was united in marriage with Brenda Givens on May 10, 1969. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: James Briant (Heidi G.) Hostetter, Renee (Vance) Vinson, Sylvia D. Hostetter, and Sasha Nicole (Jason Horn) Hostetter; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Rita Louise Hostetter; and one sister, Susan Semlow.

Mr. Hostetter served in the United States Navy and the Army National Guard. He retired from the State of Illinois Department of Corrections after 26 years of service at Logan Correctional Center.

He is a member of the Jefferson Street Christian Church and active member with Jefferson Street Christian Church Food Pantry and Celebrate Recovery.

Memorials may be made to Jefferson Street Christian Church Food Pantry or Jefferson Street Christian Church.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Peasley Funeral Home of Lincoln.



