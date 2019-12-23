Home

Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
James Beard
James Ralph Beard 1954 - 2019
Jacksonville, IL—Early in the morning of Thursday, December 19, 2019, Jim Beard, 65, went to sleep at his home in Ogden, IL, and woke up in Glory with his Jesus. He escaped his earthly trials of congestive heart failure and Parkinson's Disease and found freedom.
Jim was born August 4, 1954, in Jacksonville, the son of Robert Lee and Violet Davis Beard.
He is survived by one sister and two brothers, Linda (Gary) Stanberry of Champaign, IL, Joel (Tabitha) Beard of Lincoln, IL, and Noel (Kathleen) Beard of Jacksonville. Many nieces and nephews are left to remember Uncle Jim as well as a gaggle of cousins.
Jim was a graduate of Jacksonville High School, class of 1974. He worked at Elm City Rehabilitation Center for many years starting in 1976. He was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Jacksonville and was very active in Special Olympics. Mr. Beard even participated in basketball at the International Special Olympics in 1987 at South Bend, IN, representing the State of Illinois.
After Jim moved to the Ogden area, he continued to participate in Special Olympics and attended the day program at Developmental Services Center in Champaign. He attended the Ogden Nazarene Church and looked forward to the first Sunday of the month which was Potluck Sunday.
A special thanks to the Curtis House Group Home in Ogden for their love and care towards Jim his entire stay with them especially his last days.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 28th at 1pm at the Ogden Nazarene Church, 206 Market St, Ogden, IL. Visitation will follow at 2pm.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date in Jacksonville, with private interment at Memorial Lawn Cemetery.
In-lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Ogden Nazarene Church or Developmental Services Center.
Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
