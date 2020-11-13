James Robert "Bob" Tibbs, Sr. 1933 - 2020
Williamsville, IL—James Robert "Bob" Tibbs, Sr., age 87, of Williamsville, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, near Elkhart.
He was born April 17, 1933, in Middletown, Illinois, to Cecil Tibbs and Lucinda Kurtz Tibbs. Bob married Jo Anne Carter on December 25, 1953, in Middletown, and she survives.
Mourning his passing is daughter, Debbie Strong; daughter-in-law Kathy Richardson Tibbs; his grandchildren, Tiffany (Brent) Tibbs Bordenkircher and Meagan (Brandon) Strong Maurer; four great-grandchildren, Brock and Brynn Bordenkircher and Hayden and Owen Maurer; brother Harry (Jonie) Tibbs, of Lincoln, IL; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, and their extended families.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Paul Tibbs of Metamora, IL, and Ed Tibbs of Middletown, and his son Bob Tibbs Jr., of Williamsville.
He is a veteran of the United States Army and was a member of the Riverton-Lavely Lodge No. 786 in Riverton, IL. Bob worked for Stetson China in Lincoln, IL, and Williamsville Lumber Yard before retiring from Patterson Brothers Oil Co., in Williamsville after 26 years.
Upon retirement from Patterson Brothers, he mowed for the Village of Williamsville. Bob was so proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; he filled his time attending their sporting activities and fine arts performances. He took pride in maintaining his lawn, as he so enjoyed the time he spent on his lawn mower. He loved small town life and took daily drives through Williamsville to see what was happening. His trips often took him beyond the village and out into the country to watch the progress of the farmers, search for the eagles at the lake, and count the number of deer he encountered on his drive.
An almost daily ritual was lunch at McDonald's in Williamsville. He so enjoyed the visits that he had with his family, dear friends, and staff at McDonald's and Loves.
Bob knew no strangers and will be sorely missed.
Private graveside services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 11:00am, at Walnut Hill Cemetery, near Williamsville, with Pastor Shane Sims officiating.
Memorials may be made to Country Lane Memory Care in Riverton, IL, or the Alzheimer's Association
Covid-19 guidelines will be followed where face coverings will be required. In light of the current Covid-19 circumstances, the family plans to hold a Celebration of Life event at a more appropriately deemed time.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the Tibbs family. On-line condolences may be shared at www.mottandhenning.com
