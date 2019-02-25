|
Jane Aussieker 1930 - 2019
Pontiac, IL—Jane Aussieker, 88, of Pontiac, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 7:46 p.m. at Evenglow Lodge in Pontiac.
Her service will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac with Reverend Tom Goodell officiating. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery in Pontiac.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 28, 2019, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, is in charge of arrangements.
Jane was born April 25, 1930 in El Paso, IL to Rufus and Florence (Redmore) Sutton. She married Gerald H. Aussieker on June 22, 1952. He passed away January 22, 2005.
She is survived by her children, Bradley (Cindy) Aussieker of Lincoln, IL and Jay S. (Kelly) Aussieker of Morton, IL; brother, Don Sutton of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren, Brian (Shannon) Aussieker, Cara (Matt) Maskel, Kristen (Ed) Collins, Jason (Katie) Aussieker, and Jeff Aussieker; great grandchildren, Liam Aussieker, Claire Aussieker, Mila Maskel, Marek Maskel, Jayden Aussieker, Jaymeson Aussieker, Alexander Collins, and Kylie Collins; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald; brother, John Sutton; and sister, Marcia Moberly.
Jane was a graduate of El Paso High School and Illinois Wesleyan University. She owned and operated Pontiac Music and Sports for 37 years with her husband, Gerald. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Pontiac.
Memorials may be made to Evenglow Lodge, 215 E. Washington, Pontiac, IL 61764.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019