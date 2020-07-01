Janice Kay Herrin 1959 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Janice Kay Herrin, 60, of Lincoln, passed away June 29, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Graveside services will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM at New Union Cemetery. Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Janice was born September 10, 1959 in Norfolk, VA., the daughter of Harold and Catherine (Brown) Boyer. She married Dan Herrin on July 11, 2001. She was formerly employed at Lincoln Developmental Center, St. Clara's Manor and Castle Manor. Janice enjoyed cross stitch, playing words with friends and scrabble online, shopping, and being with her family.
Surviving are her husband Dan Herrin, children: John (Stephanie) Nicholas, Tanya Nicholas, Jennifer (Laszlo) Billington, and Taylor Boyer; 8 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, and siblings: Sue Durham, Mark (Georgia) Boyer, and Penny (David) Parshall.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Kevin Boyer, Randy Boyer, and Roger Dale Boyer, and grandson Ethan Nicholas.
Memorial donations may be made to her go fund me account at https://www.gofundme.com/f/21y2k8iu6o?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1