|
|
Jean Ann Dumouchel 1951 - 2019
Normal, IL—Jean Ann Dumouchel, 68, of Normal, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at her home.
Her visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America. Please make check payable to HDSA. Donations may be mailed to: Huntington's Disease Society of America 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902 New York, NY 10018.
Jean was born February 4, 1951 in Chicago, daughter of Robert and Mary (Hagerty) Bright. She married James Lee Dumouchel on March 20, 1971 in Downers Grove.
She is survived by her husband Jim Dumouchel; a daughter Jody Tutt of Bloomington; a son, Jerrett (Katy) Dumouchel of Jacksonville, FL. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Laura and Evelyn Tutt and Lily and Finnley Dumouchel; three siblings, Diane (Don) Anderson of Wheaton, Robert (Rita) Bright of Machesney Park and Janet (David) Sosin of Orland Park.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father Mitch Bober; and a brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Pamela Bright
Jean taught at Chester East Lincoln School in Lincoln. Her children and grandchildren were always her priority in addition to all the students she taught. Jean was an advocate for education and served as the first director of the Odd Fellows Daycare in Lincoln. She was a Big Sister with the Big Brothers and Big Sisters program. She loved listening to music, especially John Denver. Jean was an avid reader and a talented artist and was able to create beautiful works from many different mediums.
To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019