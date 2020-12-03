Jean (Wilma Jean Boward) Johnson 1927 - 2020

Middletown, IL—Jean (Wilma Jean Boward) Johnson was born on May 27, 1927 in Middletown, IL, the daughter of Roy 'Tad' and Ida Mae (Bock) Boward. She met her future husband and love of her life when her 8th grade class visited his high school. Jean and Delas were married on March 12, 1949 and spent a wonderful 71 years together.

Jean spent her entire childhood working on the family farm. She raised all kinds of animals but her stories about her pigs were always the best. Jean could run a baler or tend to the livestock; she could make a delicious meal or build a kitchen pantry.

Jean was truly a woman of many talents. After Jean and Delas were married, she worked at the main PX on the army base, Fort Leonard Wood, where Delas was stationed. She brought the PX out of a fiscal deficit and impressed the commander of the unit with her ability to run the PX so smoothly. The commander, in fact, was so impressed with Jean's abilities that he was able to keep Delas from being shipped out overseas.

After Delas left the army, he and Jean moved back to Middletown to help farm her parents land. They raised their two daughters, Cathy and Connie, on Jean's parents' farm. In 1973, Delas and Jean, along with Jean's parents, bought the farm where Delas and Jean lived for the remainder of their lives. The farm was their pride and joy. They worked day and night to turn the farm into their dream. They farmed until 1998 when they retired. However, farmers never retire and Jean and Delas kept busy with the day-to-day operations of their beautiful farm.

Jean loved her family. She loved having weiner roasts at the campground on the farm. She loved to spoil her grandkids and great grandkids. Jean was active in the Middletown Methodist Church, and she volunteered for a number of years at the Christian Village Nursing Home.

Jean never had a bad thing to say about anyone. She was the first person to offer her help and time. Others who met her couldn't help but love her. There are no words to describe the amazing woman.

Delas, Jean's husband, battled Alzheimers for a number of years. He passed away October 15, 2020. Jean passed away 47 days later on December 1, 2020. Forty-seven days was all the longer love could wait.

Jean is survived by her daughters Cathy ( Jim) Finch and Connie ( Mike) Conklin; grandchildren: Michael Finch, Melissa ( Jacob) Kummer, Megan Conklin, and Haley ( Matt) Gleason; and great grandchildren Jackson and Isabelle Jean Kummer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Hazel, Ruby, and Helen, and brother Donnie.

Memorial Donations may be made to Middletown Methodist church.

Due to COVID 19 no services will be held at this time. Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home is assisting the family.



