Jeffery Bryan Horton 1961 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Jeffery Bryan Horton, age 59, of Lincoln, IL passed away Friday, October 9th, 2020. He was born on July 10th, 1961 in Pekin, IL a son of the late Eutaw Horton and Charlene Williams. Jeffery graduated class of 79' from Delavan High School. Jeffery was an all-star on the Delavan Panthers basketball team. After graduating High School Jeffery attended Petit Jean Vocational Technical College studying Drafting. After graduating from college, Jeffery moved to Fort Worth, Texas where he began his career. He loved classic rock and music with a passion and could sing almost every word to most any song. Jeffery loved the St. Louis Cardinals and Arkansas Razorbacks. Jeffery always had a way of brightening everyone's day with such laughter and joy.

Survivors include his Mother: Charlene Williams; his wife: Lorraine Horton; two sons: Julian Blaze Horton and wife Kassie of Sherman, Illinois; Keifer Horton and wife Morgan of Argyle, Texas. Three grandchildren: Kinley Horton, Jett Horton and Brynlee Horton; three brothers; Randy Horton and wife Traci of Bartonville, Texas, Todd Horton and wife Jodi of Fort Worth, Texas, Eric Horton of Conway; two sisters: Holly Tramel and husband Gary of Morrilton, Arkansas, Mendy Dixon and husband Brian of Morrilton, Arkansas.

Truly we wish to thank our many friends for their kindness shown in our bereavement. We thank you for your prayers, telephone calls, cards, flowers and your petition to God for our strength.

No services are planned. Cremation Rites have been accorded. Peasley Funeral Home is assisting the family.



