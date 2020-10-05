1/1
Jennie Marie Stout
Jennie Marie Stout 1946 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Jennie Marie Stout "Grams", 74, of Lincoln passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.
Jennie was born on August 19, 1946 in Lincoln, IL the daughter of Richard and Mabel Ruth (Wilson) Skelton. She married Harold Stout on September 20, 1985 in Lincoln, IL. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2016.
Jennie is survived by her children, Terri (Mike) Virgil, Lisa (Dale Nelson) Renfro, Cindy (Kurt) Wendlandt, Michelle Bonaparte, and Jeffrey "Jay" Renfro; several brothers and sisters; her grandchildren, Misty, Andrea, Nicholas, Tiffany, Emily, Evan, Alica, Dillon, Leah, Bria, Kelsey, Darian, Derek, and Jacob; her 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-grand dog.
Jennie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, John James Renfro; her granddaughter, Andrea Virgil; and her great-granddaughter, Paisleigh Leslie.
Jennie retired as a line auditor from the Ardagh Glass factory in Lincoln. She had a gift for gardening and crafts.
A graveside service for Jennie will be held at 12:00pm noon on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Irish Grove Cemetery in Middletown, IL. with Ron Otto officiating. Memorial donations may be made in Jennie's name to The Arthritis Foundation, Diabetes Association, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln.

Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home
127 South Logan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-4155
