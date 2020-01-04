The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
|
Jerald "Jerry" Gordon

Jerald "Jerry" Gordon Obituary
Jerald "Jerry" Gordon 1943 - 2020
Atlanta, IL—Atlanta- Jerald M. "Jerry" Gordon ,76, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on January 4, 2020.
Jerry was born on January 24, 1943 in Lincoln, IL; son of Mark and Mae (Zimmerman) Gordon. He married Roberta on February 2, 1990 in Hartsburg, IL. She survives him.
Also surviving Jerry are his children: Beth Ann (Bret) Farmer of Lincoln, IL, Sheri (Neil) Leesman of Emden, IL, and Brian (Amy) Gordon of Chandler, AZ; seven grandchildren: Cory (Chynna) Farmer, Brandon (Courtnee) Farmer, Megan (Brent) Mason, Jenna Leesman, Betsy Leesman, Kaleb (Jessica) Gordon, and Tate Gordon; eight great grandchildren: Addie, Mesa, Falyn, Sofia, Vayda, Finley, Mabry, and Camila; one brother: Robert (Judith) Gordon and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister: Betty Treatch.
Jerry was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
A celebration of life for Jerry will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Friday January 10, 2020 at the Knights of Columbus in Lincoln, IL, 217 Limit Street Lincoln, IL 62656. Memorial's may be made in Jerry's name to the Atlanta Volunteer Fire Department or the Humane Society of Logan County. A private family graveside will be held at a later date. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020
