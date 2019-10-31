|
|
Jerry A. Gaddy 1935 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Jerry A. Gaddy, 84, of Lincoln, IL, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his residence.
Jerry was born on June 3, 1935 in Bloomington, IL; son of Vern and Ella (Worstell) Gaddy. He married Beverly Jane Ealy on November 24, 1967 in Lincoln, IL. She preceded him in death on September 25, 2011.
Jerry is survived by his four sons: Robert (Janice Stewart) Merreighn; Scott (Laura) Gaddy Sr.; Todd Gaddy; Shawn (Angela) Gaddy; sixteen grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughters, Cheryl Merreighn and Tami Huskins; his son, Billie Joe Merreighn; and five brothers.
Jerry was a United States Navy Veteran. He loved watching NASCAR and building model train sets with his sons. Jerry also found joy driving around the country roads with his wife and watching western movies, especially John Wayne. Above all else, Jerry loved his family.
A celebration of life for Jerry will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday November 9, 2019 at Open Arms Christian Fellowship with Larry Crawford officiating. A burial at Camp Butler National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made in Jerry's name to Open Arms Christian Fellowship or Williamsville Christian Church.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019