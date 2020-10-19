Jerry Jenean Cadwallader 1938 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—Jerry Jenean Cadwallader, 82, of Lincoln, passed away October 17, 2020 at The Christian Village.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. A memorial visitation will be held from 10 AM until 11 AM Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home with memorial services following at 11 AM. Burial will be at a later date.

Jerry was born January 14, 1938 in Stony Point. MO., the daughter of Fred and Verna (Glore) Brand. She married David Cadwallader in 1974. He preceded her in death April 4, 2019.

She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Lincoln where she served as a member of the church choir, United Methodist Women, UMW Executive Council, Rachel Circle, and bible study leader. She also attended Jefferson Street Christian Church.

She formerly served as an evangelist, in children's ministry, and as a gospel musician at Assembly of God in Springfield, MO., as a training and education supervisor and quality control administrator at General Motors on Flint, MI., as an Executive Director of Salvation Army (Eastern Michigan Division), and as the Gift Shop Manager at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital. Jerry volunteered her time at the Oasis Senior Center, St. Clara's Manor, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, and the Christian Nursing Home.

She enjoyed her grandchildren, travel, reading, and volunteering.

Surviving are her children: Steven (Cathy) Cadwallader, Janelle (Steven) Hoffman, Dana Cadwallader, and Robert (Tanya) Winford; grandchildren: Claire, Tanner, Tiegan, Kayla, Alex, Mackenzie, and Evan; great granddaughter Sophia; and brother Phillip (Michelle) Brand.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband David, and brothers Murrel Brand and Kenneth Brand.

Memorial donations may be made to The Christian Nursing Home and will be accepted at the funeral home.



