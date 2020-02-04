|
Jerry L. Pantier 1951 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Jerry L. Pantier, 68, of Lincoln, passed away February 1, 2020 at St. John's Hospital, Springfield.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Jerry was born April 26, 1951 in Springfield, IL., the son of Robert Pantier and Ruth (Todd) Miller. He married Debra Patterson on June 4, 1971 in Lincoln, IL.
Jerry was a supportive service worker at Lincoln Developmental Center for 18 years and was employed at PPG for 20 years.
He loved his Mustang convertible, his dog Toby, loved Kickapoo Park, reading the newspaper, and was an Avid NASCAR and Chicago Bears fan.
Surviving are his wife Debra of Lincoln; children: Brian L. Pantier (Kimberly) of Muscatine, IA., Kevin L. Pantier of Mt. Pulaski, IL., and Kristy L. Marshall (Robert) of Mt. Pulaski, IL.; grandchildren Lexi R. Pantier of Lincoln, IL., and Benen L. Pantier of Muscatine, IA; sister Betty Haynes of Mason City, IL., sister Roberta Turner (Johnny) of Hindsboro, IL., and brother David Pantier (Freda) of Hammond, IL. He was dearly loved by his wife's family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial donations may be made to Lexi R. Pantier in care of Debra Pantier or to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020