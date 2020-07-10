1/1
Jerry Ray Simons
1938 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye to our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend Jerry Ray Simons. Jerry passed away July 8th, 2020 at St Johns Hospital, Springfield IL.
There will be a private family service held at Holland Barry Bennett Funeral Home.
Jerry was born on May 31, 1938 in Lincoln to Raymond Simons and Mary (Kerr) Simons. He was the oldest of six children. Jerry married Annalene Melton on February 22, 1959. She passed away on February 1, 2015.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, his sister Judith Scott, and brothers Larry Simons and Jim Simons.
Jerry is survived by sons Richard Simons and Barry Simons, both of Lincoln; daughters Suzy Jones (Jeremy Goddard) of Hartsburg and Angie (Scott) Taylor of Forrest; brother John (Linda) Simons of Lincoln; sister Brenda Simons of Lincoln; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren also survive.
Jerry was an avid fan of the St Louis Cardinals and the Fighting Illini. He loved to fish, garden, and just spend time with his family. In 2001, he retired from Eaton (formerly Cutler Hammer) after 40 plus years of service. Jerry has left us too soon and will be forever missed.

Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jul. 10 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holland, Barry & Bennett Funeral Home
620 Pulaski
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-2638
