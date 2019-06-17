|
Jesse L. Ruff 1939 - 2019
Waynesville, IL—Jesse L. Ruff, 80, of Waynesville passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Clara's Rehab and Senior Care Center in Lincoln.
A Memorial Service for Jesse will held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Quiram Peasley Funeral Home in Atlanta with Mr. Dave Taylor officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Atlanta Cemetery.
Jesse Lee Ruff was born on January 21, 1939 in Lincoln the son of Jesse Gustave and Irene Doris Dully Ruff. He was united in marriage to Esther Berg on January 24, 1964. She survives. Also surviving are his children: Kenneth (Julie Hall) Ruff, Nancy (Duke) Babb, Dennis Ruff. One brother: Don (Dianne ) Ruff. Seven grandchildren, Eight great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jesse graduated from the Beason Community High School in 1957. He served in the United States Army Reserves.
He was employed at Revere in Clinton and retired from GTE and Verizon in the maintenance department.
Jesse is a member of the Oasis Senior Center in Lincoln. His hobbies included fishing.
Memorials may be made to either the Waynesville Fire Department, or .
Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 17 to June 19, 2019