Jewell Maxine Zook
Jacksonville, IL - Jewell Maxine Zook, 88, formerly of Lawndale, IL passed on Tuesday June 24, 2020 at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, IL. Williamson & Airsman-Hires Funeral Home and Crematory in Jacksonville, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Please see www.airsman-hires.com for full obituary. 217-243-1010.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.