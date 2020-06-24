Jewell Maxine Zook
Jewell Maxine Zook
Jacksonville, IL - Jewell Maxine Zook, 88, formerly of Lawndale, IL passed on Tuesday June 24, 2020 at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, IL. Williamson & Airsman-Hires Funeral Home and Crematory in Jacksonville, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Please see www.airsman-hires.com for full obituary. 217-243-1010.

Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
