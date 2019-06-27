|
|
Joan Aper Richner 1935 - 2019
Columbus, MS—Joan Aper Richner, 84, of Columbus, MS passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Windsor Place, Columbus, MS.
A Memorial service will be at St. Peters Lutheran Church, Emden, IL on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 10:00 AM with Pastor John Schurteer officiating. Interment to follow at Hattiesburg Union Cemetery.
Mrs. Richner was born March 27, 1935, in Illinois to the late John E. S. and Anna Louise Luken Aper. She moved to Columbus in 1970 and worked for Magnolia Manor for over 20 years. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Richner is preceded in death by her son- Matt Richner; Brothers- Paul Aper, Lowell Aper, and Weldon Aper.
Mrs. Richner is survived by her daughter- Lisa Hayes; grandchildren- Jennifer Maxey, Chris Maxey, and Matthew Richner; great-grandchildren- Shaelee, Brylee, and Ryker Maxey; sister- Doris Werth; brothers- Dale Aper, Melvin Aper, and Norman Aper; a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made out to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to , Mississippi Chapter, 855 S. Pear Orchard Rd. Ridgeland, MS 39157
Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 27 to June 29, 2019