JoAnn Awe 1930 - 2019

Lincoln, IL—JoAnn Awe, 88, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday June 4, 2019 at memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.

JoAnn was born on December 31, 1930 in Lincoln, IL; daughter of Robert and Dorothy (McGowan) Ingram. She married Russell Awe on August 20, 1949 in Peoria, IL. He preceded her in death on October 29, 1990.

Surviving JoAnn are her daughters: Nancy (Steve Hankins) Awe, Marsha Hurley, and Donna (Gary) Wyles; seven grandchildren: Steven Awe, Jeff Wyles, Jason Wyles, Jeremy Wyles, Melissa Helton, Justin Armbrust, and Rachel Jording; twelve grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews; one sister: Marilyn Tisdale. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers: Robert "Bobby", Harold "Bear", and Jack, two sisters: Nancy Buchholtz and Helen Hubner, and one nephew "son": Melvin Buchholtz.

JoAnn worked at the Garment Factory in Lincoln for over 45 years. She was a member of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lincoln and was an avid Cubs Fan. But above all she was a great mom and grandma and will be missed dearly.

Services for JoAnn will be 2:00 p.m. Monday June 10, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL with Rev. Steve Blaum officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial at Zion Cemetery will follow the service. Memorials may be made in JoAnn's name to the Humane Society of Logan County or First Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 5 to June 7, 2019