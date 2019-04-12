John Allan Forsythe 1934 - 2019

Lincoln, IL—John Allan Forsythe, 84, of Lincoln, IL passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at the Christian Village Congregate Building.

John was born on June 15, 1934, inLincoln, IL; the son of Earl and Edna F. (Heft) Forsythe.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

John is survived by several cousins.

John was a member of the Jefferson Street Christian Church in Lincoln and also volunteered there. John farmed and was also a farm hand. John also worked in maintenance at Lincoln College.

Services for John will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL, with Michael Mallick and Ryan Edgecombe officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at New Union Cemetery in Lincoln, IL. Memorial donations may be made in John's name to The Christian Village or donor's choice. Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019