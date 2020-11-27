John Berker 1921 - 2020

Lincoln, IL—John R. Berker, 99, of Lincoln, IL passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at St. Clara's Manor, in Lincoln, Illinois.

John was born on February 22, 1921 in Peru, Indiana the son of John and Carolyn (Schilp) Berker. John married Sue Waschke on March 1, 2002 in Bellingham, Washington. She survives in Lincoln.

John is also survived by his children, Karen (Jerry) Berker, Shannon (Ron) Papcun, Jennifer Fransico, Jacob (Shasta Van Dam) Waschke, and Paul Berker; his daughter-in-law, Bev Berker; his grandchildren, Douglas (Arlene) Berker, Tabitha (Brandon) Galbraith, Keaira Van Dam, and Tristian Papcun; his great-grandchildren, Alex Berker, Sydney Galbraith, and Kaden Galbraith.

John proudly served his country during WWII in The United States Navy. He was a member of the Lincoln American Legion Post #263. John had a passion for aviation and had at one time owned and operated a flight school at the Logan County Airport.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Fred and Richard; and his sons Dan and John Berker Jr.

Cremation rites have been accorded with Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln. memorial donations may be made in John's name to Living Alternatives at 308 N. Union Street, Lincoln, IL, 62656.



