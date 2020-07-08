John Dobey 1947 - 2020
Elkhart, IL—Elkhart: John "Jack" Dobey, 72, of Peoria, formerly of Elkhart, passed away at St. Francis Woods Assisted Living in Peoria, IL on Monday July 6, 2020.
Jack was born on July 20, 1947 in Lincoln, IL to Clark and Kathryn (Stumpf) Dobey.
Surviving is his daughter Nichole Cihi of Peoria, IL, two grandchildren Zachary and Savannah Cihi, brother, Gary (Joyce) Dobey of Elkhart, and sister Susan Johnson of Elkhart. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Wayne.
Jack worked with explosives at Material Service Rock Quarry in Lincoln, IL, was a member of Salt Creek Chapter of ABATE, Vietnam War veteran and a member of Lincoln American Legion Post #263 and the Lincoln VFW.
Graveside services will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery where full military rites will be accorded by the Lincoln American Legion Post # 263. Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans
. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL.