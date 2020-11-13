John S. "Jack" Leininger 1938 - 2020
Springfield, IL—John S. "Jack" Leininger, 82, of Springfield, died at 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Lincoln, IL on April 4, 1938, the son of John Lawrence and Flossie Waneta (Huber) Leininger.
Jack was a lifetime farmer. He was a quiet, kind, meticulous, and hardworking man.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary Ellen Leininger; twin brother, Larry Leininger; and sisters, Claire Schreiner and Carol Leininger.
Jack is survived by his wife, Vickie Leininger; son, Brett (Kara) Leininger and their children, Faith Ellen Leininger, Jade Hassebrock, and Justin (Kendall) Hassebrock, all of Lincoln; daughter, Kim (Tom) Rybolt and their children, Emily, Henry, John, Gretchen and Teddy Rybolt, and great-grandchild, Gracie Rybolt, all of Edwardsville; and daughter, Dawn (Jeff) Schmidt and their children, Ethan and Elliot Schmidt of Batavia.
Private family ceremonies were held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lincoln.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham.
