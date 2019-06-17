Johni Linn Taylor 1967 - 2019

Mt. Pulaski, IL—Johni Linn Taylor, 52, of Chestnut, IL, passed away at 12:35 p.m. on Saturday June 15, 2019 at her home.

Johni was born on May 19, 1967 in Springfield, IL; daughter of Ronald and Wilma (Fyfe) Russell. She married Jeffrey Taylor on February 26, 1994 in Lincoln, IL. He survives her.

Also surviving Johni is her son: Nathan (Marcy) Seitzer of Mt. Pulaski, IL; step daughter: Kara Taylor of Chestnut, IL; two grandchildren: Jase Seitzer and Aiden Emond, two sisters: Anna Krug of Cornland, IL and LeeAnn (Rick) Volle of Mt. Pulaski, IL, one brother: Ron Loveall of Cocoa, FL; she was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law: Hank Krug.

Services for Johni will be 10:00 a.m. Friday June 21, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL with Casey McCormick officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday June 20, 2019 also at the funeral home. Burial at Laenna Cemetery in Chestnut, IL will follow the service. Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 17 to June 19, 2019