The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home Mt. Pulaski Chapel
202 North Lafayette Street
Mount Pulaski, IL 62548
(217) 792-3235
Resources
More Obituaries for Johni Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johni Linn Taylor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Johni Linn Taylor Obituary
Johni Linn Taylor 1967 - 2019
Mt. Pulaski, IL—Johni Linn Taylor, 52, of Chestnut, IL, passed away at 12:35 p.m. on Saturday June 15, 2019 at her home.
Johni was born on May 19, 1967 in Springfield, IL; daughter of Ronald and Wilma (Fyfe) Russell. She married Jeffrey Taylor on February 26, 1994 in Lincoln, IL. He survives her.
Also surviving Johni is her son: Nathan (Marcy) Seitzer of Mt. Pulaski, IL; step daughter: Kara Taylor of Chestnut, IL; two grandchildren: Jase Seitzer and Aiden Emond, two sisters: Anna Krug of Cornland, IL and LeeAnn (Rick) Volle of Mt. Pulaski, IL, one brother: Ron Loveall of Cocoa, FL; she was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law: Hank Krug.
Services for Johni will be 10:00 a.m. Friday June 21, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL with Casey McCormick officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday June 20, 2019 also at the funeral home. Burial at Laenna Cemetery in Chestnut, IL will follow the service.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from June 17 to June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home Mt. Pulaski Chapel
Download Now