Jonnie J. Eckert 1943 - 2020

Herrin, IL—Jonnie J. Eckert, 77, of Lincoln, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Herrin Hospital in Herrin, IL.

Jonnie was born in Lincoln on August 20,1943, the son of Charles and Lucille Eckert. He married Carol Bernard on July 3,1965 in New Bern, NC. She survives in Marion, IL.

Jonnie was a retired telephone supervisor. He started off as a Lineman in New Bern, NC, then got a job in Lincoln. Jonnie was then promoted to a supervisor position in Marion. He also served in the U.S. Marines for four years.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; sons, Charles B. Eckert and Michael J. (Amy) Eckert both of Marion; grandchildren, Kayla (Scott) Wade of Marion, Mallory (Jon) Burnham of Marion, Carrie (Lucas) Robinson of Japan and Joe and Nathaniel Eckert of Marion. Also surviving are seven great-grandchildren. Alia, Ella and Reed Wade, Grayson and Maddox Burnham, Hayden Eckert and Kelsey Robinson; one brother, Charles Eckert and two sisters. Sherry Carder and Diane Sheley.

Jonnie's wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Blue Funeral Home in Marion is assisting the family with arrangements.



