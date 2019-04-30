The Lincoln Courier Obituaries
Dr. Jose D. Pineda

Dr. Jose D. Pineda Obituary
Dr. Jose D. Pineda 1932 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—LINCOLN- Dr. Jose D. Pineda, 86, of Lincoln, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, Lincoln IL.
Jose was born on December 4, 1932 in the Philippians, the son of Ramon and Margareta Deang Pineda.
Jose is survived by his wife Nancy Pineda of Lincoln, three children, Joseph Kent Pineda, James Brian (Tricia) Pineda and Polly (Joseph) Reichle, all of Lincoln and three grandchildren, Rebecca Reichle, Alex Reichle and Bailee Pineda.
Private family services were held on Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln with Rev. Jeffrey Laible officiating. Burial took place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lincoln. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019
