Joyce Ann Shirley 1936 - 2020

Emden, IL—Joyce Ann Shirley, 83, of Emden, passed away June 27, 2020 at her home.

Private Family Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Bethel Church with Rev. Adam Quine officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery. Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Joyce was born September 15, 1936 in Lincoln, IL., the daughter of Fred and Martha (Cross) Klokkenga. She married James Shirley on February 2, 1953 in Shawneetown, IL. They shared 67 years of marriage. Joyce was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Lincoln where she served in several capacities. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed baking, spending time with her family and was well known for her cheeseburgers.

Survivors include her husband James Shirley, daughter Linda (Kevin) Zinser, daughter Lorita (Linn) Hellman, daughter Stacy (Tracy) Olson; grandchildren: Melissa (Trent) Cockburn, Craig (Tammy) Zinser, Lori (Blake) Beekman, Lisa (Andrew) Cardinal, Tommy (Angie) Zinser, Ann (Nathan) Taylor, Ryan (Jen) Shirley, William (Lisa) Shirley, Jason (Morgan) Shirley, Drew (Michelle) Olson, Abby Olson, Clay Olson, Emme Olson, Adam (Elta Zahner) Hellman, and Libbie Wamhoff; 24 great grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son Gary Shirley, daughter in law Marla Shirley, grandson Austin Hellman, and brother Leland Klokkenga.

Memorial donations may be made to Bethel Church and First Presbyterian Church, Lincoln.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store