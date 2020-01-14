|
Juanita Bale 1929 - 2019
Port Charlotte, FL—Juanita (Nita) Bale, 90, of Port Charlotte, FL, passed away to her heavenly home on December 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Juanita was born on October 4th, 1929 in Lincoln, IL, to the late John and Lula Amberg. She graduated from Lincoln High School and married Lyle Bale on June 7, 1947. Lyle and Juanita raised their family, owned and operated Bale Excavating in Lincoln, IL until their retirement in 1980. They relocated to Port Charlotte, FL.
Juanita enjoyed bowling, playing cards, bingo and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lyle, parents, sister, and great-great granddaughter. Surviving are a sister Margaret Ackerson, her children Martin (Carla) Bale, Vicki (Pat) Dugan, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She was a member of Holy Family Church.
There will be a graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lincoln, IL at a later date. Memorials made be made to St. Jude Children Hospital in her honor.
Arrangements are under the care and trust of Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society, Ft. Myers, FL.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020