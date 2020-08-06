Judith A. Marsh 1944 - 2020
Greenview, IL—Judith A. Marsh, 75, of Greenview, passed away at her home on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 3:10 p.m. She was born on August 13, 1944 in Mason City to John and Alura (McCoy) Duel. She married Larry E. Davenport, who preceded her in death on December 12, 1995. She later married James Marsh in Las Vegas he survives.
Judith is survived by her children: Vincent (Jane) Kodatt of Auburn and Darin Kodatt of Lebanon, Indiana, Dean (Kim) Davenport of Yuma, Arizona, Larry Davenport, J.R. of Indianapolis, step-children: Jeffrey (Kelly) Marsh of Palatine, Illinois, and Lori (Kevin) Happe of Plano, Texas, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Norma Price of Mason City, Ron Duel of Spring Hill, Tennessee, Diana (Bob) Hill of Godfrey, Illinois and brother in law Fred Lenardt. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Larry Davenport, son John Paul Kodatt, brother James Duel, Richard Duel, and sister Christine Seamon, Gwen Riddell, Gloria Lenardt, Linda Ayers and sister's in law Sherry Duel and Marilyn Duel.
Judith was a member of the Christian Church. She attended Mason City High School and worked as an LPN.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mason City Christian Church visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service also at the church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be left in Judith's name to the Mason City Christian Church or Mason City Food Pantry. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.hurleyfh.com
.
Hurley Funeral Home in Mason City is in charge of arrangements.