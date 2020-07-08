Judy Fae Perkins Fairfield 1948 - 2020

Springfield, IL—Judy Fae Perkins Fairfield, 71, of Lincoln, passed away at 11:48 AM Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield, Illinois.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home. Private family services will be held at a later date.

Judy was born October 20, 1948 in rural Champaign county Illinois. She married Richard L. Fairfield on January 21, 1967 in rural Mahomet Illinois. They shared 53 years of marriage.

She was a member of Lincoln First United Methodist Church, Lincoln Jr. Women's Club, Logan County Herb Guild, and was a volunteer at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital and the Humane Society of Logan County. Above all else Judy was a loving wife, mother and friend.

Survivors include her husband Richard L. Fairfield of Lincoln, IL., sons Scot (Elizabeth) Fairfield of Chicago, IL., Trent (Julie) Fairfield of Dunlap, IL, and Jason (Anne) Fairfield of Carbondale, IL.; grandchildren: Regan Fairfield of Chicago, IL., Brady Fairfield of East Peoria, IL., Evan Fairfield, Kyle Fairfield, and Adam Fairfield all of Dunlap, IL., and Drew Fairfield of Carbondale, IL; and her sister Rita Norris of Mahomet, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Perkins and brothers Wayne Perkins and Harold Perkins.

Memorial donations may be made to the children's home of your choice or to Lincoln First United Methodist Church.



