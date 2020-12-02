1/1
Julia L. Gibson
Julia L. Gibson 1987 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Julia L. Gibson, 33, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
No Services are scheduled.
Cremation Rites have been accorded.
Julia Loleta Gibson was born on May 26, 1987 in Phoenix, Arizona the daughter of Douglas Scott Gibson and Rhonda Darlene Byrge.
Julia is survived by her mother: Rhonda D. (Bill) Haak, her father: Douglas S. Gibson, her fiancée: Vigil Hurt, one daughter: Jenna Raine Hurt, one sister: Laura Gibson, one brother: Joshua Gibson, one niece Haileigh Gibson, and several aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by one daughter: Jordan Hurt, and her grandparents.
Julia had previously worked at the Lincoln Elks Lodge # 914.
She enjoyed cooking, watching movies, gaming, playing the guitar, and designing websites.
Memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation.
Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lincoln Courier from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peasley Funeral Home
401 Delavan Street
Lincoln, IL 62656
(217) 732-8141
