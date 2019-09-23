|
Julia (Wood) Redden 1933 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Julia (Wood) Redden, 85, of Lincoln, IL, formerly of Taylorville, IL, passed away at 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.
Julia was born October 8, 1933 in rural Christian County, the daughter of George and Julia Marguerite (Tucker) Wood. She graduated from Taylorville High School in 1951, and went on to work and retire from Consolidated Communications in Taylorville. Julia enjoyed sewing, quilting, and gardening her roses.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands, Joseph DeWilde, Mel Poole, and John Redden; and two brothers, Clark and Virgil Wood.
Julia is survived by her sons, John (Arlene) DeWilde of Lincoln, IL, James (Sharon) DeWilde of Effingham, IL, and George DeWilde of Lincoln, IL; grandchildren, Caitlin (Karl) DeWilde Beck of St. Louis, MO, Adam (Suzy) DeWilde of Madison, WI, Melissa (Tyler) Kirk of Sterling, IL, and Jordan DeWilde of Rockford, IL; great grandchildren, Griffin, Marshall, Josie, and Henry; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: American Legion Post #306, 321 Market St., Metropolis, IL 62960.
The family has entrusted Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home, 202 W. Franklin St., Taylorville, IL 62568 with arrangements.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019