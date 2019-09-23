Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shafer-Perfetti Funeral Homes - Taylorville
202 W Franklin St.
Taylorville, IL 62568
(217) 824-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Redden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia (Wood) Redden


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia (Wood) Redden Obituary
Julia (Wood) Redden 1933 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Julia (Wood) Redden, 85, of Lincoln, IL, formerly of Taylorville, IL, passed away at 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, IL.
Julia was born October 8, 1933 in rural Christian County, the daughter of George and Julia Marguerite (Tucker) Wood. She graduated from Taylorville High School in 1951, and went on to work and retire from Consolidated Communications in Taylorville. Julia enjoyed sewing, quilting, and gardening her roses.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands, Joseph DeWilde, Mel Poole, and John Redden; and two brothers, Clark and Virgil Wood.
Julia is survived by her sons, John (Arlene) DeWilde of Lincoln, IL, James (Sharon) DeWilde of Effingham, IL, and George DeWilde of Lincoln, IL; grandchildren, Caitlin (Karl) DeWilde Beck of St. Louis, MO, Adam (Suzy) DeWilde of Madison, WI, Melissa (Tyler) Kirk of Sterling, IL, and Jordan DeWilde of Rockford, IL; great grandchildren, Griffin, Marshall, Josie, and Henry; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: American Legion Post #306, 321 Market St., Metropolis, IL 62960.
The family has entrusted Shafer-Perfetti & Assalley Funeral Home, 202 W. Franklin St., Taylorville, IL 62568 with arrangements.
Please visit www.assalleyfuneralhomes.com to offer condolences to the family.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now