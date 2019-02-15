|
Karen Nina Newhouse 1945 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Karen Nina Newhouse, 73, passed away at 10:50 p.m. on February 14, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
Karen was born on April 25, 1945, in Springfield, IL; daughter of Clark and Bernice (Anderson) Willhoite. She married David Newhouse on October 27, 1963, in Lincoln, IL. He survives her.
Also surviving Karen are her children, Troy Newhouse of West Chicago, IL, Rodney (Cindy) Newhouse of Lincoln, IL, and Tracy (Michael) Maaks of New Holland, IL; one sister, Kimberly Thompson of Springfield, IL; five grandchildren, Mackenzie Rae Newhouse, Keagan Luther Newhouse, Michael Cody Newhouse, Mark Evan Maaks, and Everett James Maaks; 2 step grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother: Clark Willhoite Jr.
Karen graduated from Lanphier High School in 1963 and later attended Brown Business College. She worked at Illinois National Insurance and then later worked at Logan Mason Mental Health for 10 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lincoln and the Senior Oasis Center of Lincoln. Karen enjoyed coloring books, playing bingo, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
A memorial service for Karen will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home with Rev. Tami Werschey-Kessinger officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made in Karen's name to the Senior Oasis Center in Lincoln, IL or the .
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2019