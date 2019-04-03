Karen S. Guy 1946 - 2019

Lincoln, IL—Karen S. Guy, 73, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Heritage Hospice, Springfield, IL.

Karen was born on January 10, 1946, in Lincoln, IL; the daughter of Blinn Beaver Worth and Bertha Marie (Schroeder).

Karen is survived by her sons, Robert W. (Cindy) Guy III of Springfield, IL,Jason James (Kate Rutherford) Guy of Lincoln, IL, and Anthony Phillip (Chelsea Polen) Guyof Lincoln, IL; her sisters, Marcia Nalley, Sandra Buttell; her brother, Ronald Worth; and her eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Wanda Putnam, Doloris Phillips, Phyllis Hale, Beverly Johnson; brothers, Lowell, John, and infant James Blinn.

Karen worked at Myers Industry for many years. She was the Logan County Fair Queen in 1963. Karen was an avid Cubs and NASCAR fan; she also enjoyed playing euchre. Above all else, Karen loved her family; especially her grandchildren.

Services for Karen will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lincoln, IL. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service also at the church. Burial will follow the services at New Union Cemetery in Lincoln, IL. In lieu of flowers,memorial donations may be made in Karen's name to The Lincoln American Legion Post #263. Services have been entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln. Published in The Lincoln Courier from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019