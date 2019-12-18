|
Kathleen K. Vipond 1951 - 2019
New Holland, IL—Kathleen K. Vipond passed away at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2019.
Kathleen was born on June 2, 1951 in Bloomington, IL; daughter of Bernard and Gertrude (Mueller) Jacobs. She married James Vipond on June 14, 1969 in Lexington, IL. He survives her.
Also surviving Kathleen is her son: Jim (Taylor) Vipond of Hennepin, IL; two grandchildren: Cole James and Eric John Vipond both of Hennepin, IL; her siblings: Susan (Larry) McGuire of Lexington, IL, Judy Thoms of Phoenix, AZ, Marcia (Paul) Stauffer of Bloomington, IL, Allen (Julie) Jacobs of Lexington, IL, and Dick Jacobs of Bloomington, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Dennis Jacobs.
Kathleen retired from Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in 2016 after 43 years of service. She started as a Medical Records Clerk and retired in Administration. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in New Holland.
Kathleen was a gentle and loving person. One of her great joys in life was her family, especially her grandsons Cole and Eric. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She had a special ability to relate to and work with people. She was particularly fond of traveling, gardening, and baking.
A memorial service for Kathleen will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in New Holland, IL with Rev. Charles Olander officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL. Burial at East Lawn Cemetery in Bloomington will be held at later date. Memorials may be made in Kathleen's name to Zion Lutheran Church or Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019