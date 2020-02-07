|
|
Kathryn Louise Lueschen Brown 1938 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Kathryn Louise Lueschen Brown left this world to meet her Lord on February 5, 2020.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home.
Kathryn was born August 18, 1938 in Divernon, IL at her grandma and grandpa Lueschen's home, to John and Mildred Copelin Lueschen. She was the eldest of the 2 brothers and 4 sisters. She married Dennis Lee Brown on July 11, 1958. They had 61 years of loving marriage. Kathryn graduated in 1956 from Atlanta High School. She went to work at Illico where she met Dennis. They soon moved to Denver, CO., then to Leadville, CO., and finally settled back in IL. She was a bookkeeper at Illico, General Tire, Logan Co. Treasurer's Office, Jumer's Castle, and McLean CO.
From 1956-2005, she and Dennis were full time RVing. They enjoyed this life, met some wonderful friends who became family, and saw most of the USA. In 2005, they settled in Lincoln where Kathryn was able yo enjoy her children and grandchildren, brothers and sisters. In Kathryn's words, "What a Wonderful Life."
Surviving are her husband Dennis Brown, son Michael (Beverly) Brown, daughter Barbara Newberry (Les Gates), 5 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's research.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020