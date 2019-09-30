|
|
Kendall John Fitzpatrick 1966 - 2019
Lincoln, IL—Kendall John Fitzpatrick, 52, of Lincoln, passed away September 29, 2019.
Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home, Lincoln. Funeral mass will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lincoln.
Kendall was born December 21, 1966 in Lincoln, IL., the son of Robert and Lela (Wyse) Fitzpatrick. He married Kathleen (Hitchcock) on November 2, 2002. He was formerly employed with Fitzpatrick Plastering, Lincoln Fire Department, and the Illinois Department of Corrections. Kendall was active in the Logan County QUGA Youth in the Outdoors program, enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing, and was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed spending time with his dogs and cats and playing chess with his son. He was an avid Duke, Dallas Cowboys, and St. Louis Cardinals fan. Kendall will continue on in the lives of the many people he was able to help through his selfless gift of organ and tissue donation through Gift of Hope.
Surviving are his mother Lela Fitzpatrick; wife Kathleen, sons Chasen and Colin, siblings: Kevin Fitzpatrick, Karen Wilson, and Kurt (Teresa) Fitzpatrick. Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends also survive.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Memorial donations may be made to Logan County QUGA to be used for Youth in the Outdoors programs.
Published in The Lincoln Courier from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019