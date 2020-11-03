1/1
Larry L. Coats
Larry L. Coats 1939 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Larry L. Coats, 80, of Lincoln, IL passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Private services will be held. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County.
Larry was born on November 14, 1939 in Havana, IL, the son of Clyde and Anna (Johnson) Coats. He married Karen L. Hill on April 16, 1992. He proudly served in the United States Army. Larry retired as the president of Farmer State Bank of Fulton County in Lewistown, IL. He enjoyed reading, fishing and spending time with his family.
Larry is survived by his wife: Karen L. Coats of Lincoln, IL; daughters: Kimberly Coats of Sarasota, FL and Amy Coats (Darrin Johnson) of Sarasota, FL; step-daughter: Julie Bradford of Decatur, IL; grandson: Jack Johnson of Sarasota, FL; brothers: Irwin (Elaine) Coats of Arlington Heights, IL and Boyd Coats of Hideaway, TX; sister: Gail (Gary) Wright of Peoria, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Rita Smith and Shirley Vaughn and his beloved dog Molly.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

Published in The Lincoln Courier from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
